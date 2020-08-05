Payroll Supervisor (Surrey)

Are you looking for a role within a well-known exciting company with their Head Office located in Surrey? Would you like to work for a leading organization who invests in making a difference? With this in mind, we hire people who share the same passion, those with the drive and determination to grow and contribute to our already exceptional team. People like you!

We are looking for a hands-on payroll professional who enjoys the variety and sense of ownership that comes with working in a high-volume department.

What will your role be?

The Payroll Supervisor, will be responsible for payroll of approximately 800 employees across BC, Alberta and Yukon at a senior level including ensuring the accuracy of preliminary and final payroll reports, time sheets, spreadsheets, funds distribution, assuring compliance with all applicable federal and provincial regulations, and company policies.

Other responsibilities will include responding to inquiries and/or requests for data and/or reports, providing timely and accurate payroll production, journal entry preparation, reconciliations, and various other accounting functions. This individual will be responsible for advising on all aspects of the company payroll systems, programs and administration, including recommending payroll procedures that adhere to legal requirements. He/she will be responsible for reviewing and approving bi-weekly payrolls and also be expected to develop additional reporting as required. He/she is required to communicate with members of the senior management team on a number of issues, findings and recommendations. They will achieve these goals in a cost-effective manner, while administering payroll that meets the needs of employees and corporate objectives. Integrity and strong attention to detail are crucial for this role. The successful applicant will supervise the personnel in the department, including training and development.

What will you bring to the team?

CPM certification preferred.

5 to 7 years’ working experience with a combination of Finance and Payroll supervision.

Proven ability to build strong working relationships, internal and external to the organization.

Proven track record of process improvements or implementations

Strong knowledge of payroll systems, internal controls, and management.

Advanced proficiency with general accounting software and payroll programs and applications.

Good knowledge of accounting, general ledger, and journal entries.

Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Excel including preparation of ad hoc reporting.

A flexible team player with demonstrated knowledge of change management.

Ability to follow through and complete overlapping projects.

Good organizational, time management and prioritizing skills.

Strong problem identification and problem resolution skills.

High level of critical and logical thinking

Ability to interpret and apply company policies and union contracts.

Ability to develop and implement strategies.

Accuracy and attention to detail while working under tight deadlines.

Effective communication skills with individuals at all levels of the organization.

About Black Press

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community media publishing company with over 100 newspaper titles in Canada and a further 50 newspaper operations in the US, including Hawaii, Washington State, and San Francisco. Black Press also owns free digital classified platform, Used.ca and Hawaii.com as well as over 150 digital sites which are the leading source of online news and information in all the 150 cities Black Press operates in. We have over 25 magazine titles, 14 printing plants and employ approximately 800 people in Canada.

Black Press’ products are considered industry leading, winning hundreds of awards each year for journalism excellence.

Our offerings:

In addition to working with great people, approachable management and a supportive work culture every day, Black Press offers competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefit package that includes extended health and dental for you and your family and a 100% company match to your pension contribution.

Qualified applicants should send a resume and covering letter outlining how you meet the above requirements to hrsupport@blackpress.ca.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.