Payroll Manager (Surrey)

The Payroll Manager, under the direction of the Controller, will be responsible for payroll of approximately 1,100 employees across BC, Alberta and Yukon at a senior level including ensuring the accuracy of preliminary and final payroll reports, time sheets, spreadsheets, funds distribution, assuring compliance with all applicable federal and provincial regulations, and company policies.

Other responsibilities will include responding to inquiries and/or requests for data and/or reports, providing timely and accurate payroll production, journal entry preparation, reconciliations, and various other accounting functions. This individual will be responsible for advising on all aspects of the company payroll systems, programs and administration, including designing, planning and recommending corporate policies and procedures that adhere to legal requirements. He/she will also be expected to develop additional reporting as required. He/she will be responsible for reviewing and approving bi-weekly payrolls. To be successful in this role, the payroll manager will roll up their sleeves and assist in the day-to-day duties when required but also be able to step back and provide strategic leadership to the payroll team. He/she is required to communicate with members of the senior management team on a number of issues, findings and recommendations. They will achieve these goals in a cost-effective manner, while administering payroll that meets the needs of employees and corporate objectives. Integrity and strong attention to detail are crucial for this role. The successful applicant will supervise the personnel in the department, including hiring, training and development.

Requirements

University degree in Accounting, Business, or Finance is preferred.

CPM designation preferred.

Minimum of 7 years’ working experience, a combination of Finance and Payroll Management experience an asset.

Proven ability to build strong working relationships, internal and external to the organization.

Strong knowledge of payroll systems, internal controls, and management.

Minimum of 5 years of managerial experience.

Advanced proficiency with general accounting software and payroll programs and applications.

Good knowledge of accounting, general ledger, and journal entries.

Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Excel including preparation of ad hoc reporting.

A flexible team player with demonstrated knowledge of change management.

Ability to follow through and complete overlapping projects.

Good organizational, time management and prioritizing skills.

Strong problem identification and problem resolution skills.

High level of critical and logical thinking

Ability to interpret and implement company policies and union contracts.

Ability to develop and implement strategies.

Accuracy and attention to detail while working under tight deadlines.

Effective communication skills with individuals at all levels of the organization.

Black Press Media is the leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Washington State, California, Alaska and Hawaii. Over 2,000 talented employees work with us delivering unique community news and information across a full suite of digital and traditional media channels. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

