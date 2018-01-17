Payroll Administrator (Surrey)

Black Press is independently owned and publishes more than 150 titles in print and online. Our urban, suburban, and rural newspapers provide a unique blend of local news, commentary and marketing opportunities. Our Canadian operations cover British Columbia, Alberta and Yukon with over 1200 employees.

We are looking for a Payroll Administrator to join our team.

Your responsibilities will include:

Review submitted time and attendance records

Process timely and accurate payrolls for union and non-union employees in 3 provinces

Prepare monthly reconciliations and remittances, including tax liabilities

Process terminations and ROEs

Ensure compliance with legislation, company policies and several collective agreements

Regular communication with employees and managers

Prepare reports

Maintain the accuracy of our HRIS

Your background and experience demonstrate your accuracy and attention to detail, sound knowledge of payroll legislation, ability to interpret collective agreements, strong communication skills, and advanced Excel and report writing abilities.

Ideally you have several years’ experience in the administration of a large payroll and have or are working towards your PCP certification.

This is a full-time, permanent position with a competitive compensation and benefits package.

Please forward your cover letter and resume to: robgale@blakcpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.