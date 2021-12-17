Payroll Administrator (Surrey)

Are you looking for a role within a well-known exciting company with the Head Office located in Surrey? Would you like to work for a leading organization who invests in making a difference? With this in mind, we hire people who share the same passion, those with the drive and determination to grow and contribute to our already exceptional team. People like you!

We are looking for a hands-on payroll professional who enjoys the variety and sense of ownership that comes with working in a high-volume department.

The Payroll Administrator will be responsible for effectively and accurately processing biweekly payrolls in a high-volume payroll department.

Your responsibilities will include:

Review submitted time and attendance records

Process timely and accurate biweekly payrolls in accordance with company and regulatory requirement for 750+ union and non-union employees, located in 5 provinces and territories

Prepare monthly reconciliations and remittances, including tax liabilities

Process terminations and ROEs

Develop and update complex reports

Maintain the accuracy of the payroll data on the HRIS

The ideal candidate will have:

3 to 4 years of progressive payroll experience in a high-volume payroll department.

PCP certification or working towards it.

Ability to work in a rapidly changing and demanding environment while maintaining a “can do” attitude and confidentiality.

About Black Press

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Black Press’ products are considered industry leading, winning hundreds of awards each year for journalism excellence.

Our offerings:

In addition to working with great people, approachable management and a supportive work culture every day, Black Press offers competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefit package that includes extended health and dental for you and your family and a 100% company match to your pension contribution.

Qualified applicants should send a resume and covering letter outlining how you meet the above requirements to rachael.boucher@blackpress.ca.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.