Payroll Administrator (Surrey)

We are looking for a hands-on payroll professional who enjoys the variety and sense of ownership that comes with working in a high-volume department.

The Payroll Administrator will be responsible for effectively and accurately processing complex biweekly payrolls in a high-volume payroll department.

Your responsibilities will include:

Review submitted time and attendance records

Process timely and accurate biweekly payrolls in accordance with company and regulatory requirement for 1,100+ employees, hourly and salaried, and with multiple collective agreements in 3 provinces

Prepare monthly reconciliations and remittances, including tax liabilities

Process terminations and ROEs

Develop and update complex reports

Maintain the accuracy of the payroll data on the HRIS

The ideal candidate will have:

3 to 4 years of progressive payroll experience in a high-volume payroll department.

PCP certification or working towards it.

Ability to work in a rapidly changing and demanding environment while maintaining a “can do” attitude and confidentiality.

About Black Press

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community media publishing company with over 100 newspaper titles in Canada and a further 50 newspaper operations in the US, including Hawaii, Washington State, San Francisco and Ohio. Black Press also owns free digital classified platform, Used.ca and Hawaii.com as well as over 150 digital sites which are the leading source of online news and information in all the 150 cities Black Press operates in. We have over 25 magazine titles, 14 printing plants and employ 1,100 people in Canada.

Black Press’ products are considered industry leading, winning hundreds of awards each year for journalism excellence.

Our offerings:

In addition to working with great people, approachable management and a supportive work culture every day, Black Press offers competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefit package that includes extended health and dental for you and your family and a 100% company match to your pension contribution.

Qualified applicants should send a resume and covering letter outlining how you meet the above requirements to marwa.baioumy@blackpress.ca.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.