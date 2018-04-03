Part-time Shipper/ Traffic Co-ordinator (Abbotsford)

Black Press Group – The Abbotsford News Is looking for an immediate Part-time Shipper/Traffic Coordinator to work in our Abbotsford warehouse location. This position requires working early mornings Wednesday and Fridays, approximately 6 to 10 hours per week.

This position organizes and facilitates the movement of newspapers and other delivery items to our drivers throughout the Valley.

Applicants must have good organizational and communication skills (both verbal and non-verbal),interpersonal skills and be fluent in English. Forklift and low-lift power pallet jack certificate would be an asset, but not necessary.

Please forward your resume and hand written cover letter to:

The Black Press Group

Attention: Kevin Hemery

34375 Gladys Ave.

Abbotsford, B.C., V2S 2H5

Email: kevin.hemery@blackpress.ca

blackpress.ca ◆ abbynews.com

Thank you for your interest. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled