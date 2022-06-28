Part-time Front Office Clerk (Vanderhoof)

The Vanderhoof Omineca Express has an opening for a permanent part-time front office clerk. We are looking for an organized person who is able to prioritize a variety of tasks and requests in a busy, deadline-oriented environment. Good communication skills are essential as is familiarity with basic computer programs including excel and a willingness to learn.

Responsibilities include:

Coordinating newspaper circulation, including acting as a point of contact for customers and carriers

Reconciling cash reports, entering ad data into the ad management system, and assisting customers with classified ads

General reception duties including handling the main phone line, mail and general customer inquiries

The Omineca Express is an award-winning community news media organization that offers a tremendous place to grow your career while enjoying an area renowned for its access to outdoor activities. Located an hour from Prince George, Vanderhoof is a warm, welcoming community at the geographic centre of BC.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Apply with a resume and cover letter to office@ominecaexpress.com or in-person at the Vanderhoof Omineca Express at 150 W Columbia St.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.