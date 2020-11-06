Parcel Delivery Fulfillment – Owner Operator (Cranbrook)

Black Press Group is seeking owner operators to provide parcel delivery fulfillment services in the Cranbrook, Kimberley, Fernie & Creston market areas. If you have a desire to be your own boss, own and operate a flexible business and enjoy working in a fast-paced environment where your ideas are welcome and teamwork is encouraged, we’d like to work with you.

Requirements:

Ability to maintain best practices and promote continuous improvement

Ability to work independently and focus on solving customer problems

Strong communication skills

Build positive relationships with both internal and external customers

Must supply own vehicle and maintain the vehicle appearance and operation to an acceptable standard. Cargo vans or minivans preferred

Responsible for hiring relief driver to cover absences

Accurate completion and daily submission of all required documentation

Possess a Valid Drivers BC driver’s license

Drivers abstract/record supplied

The Opportunity:

Parcel delivery fulfillment services in the Cranbrook and surrounding areas

Based out of our Cranbrook parcel induction center

Black Press Group is one of the largest privately held media companies in Canada with operations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Washington State, California, Hawaii and Alaska. We are working to drive commerce by shaping how consumer information is delivered and products are transported to the customer. Be a part of a winning team!

Qualified applicants should send a resume to kevin.hemery@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.