Outside Sales Representative (Red Deer)

Do you enjoy meeting people and talking to them about their businesses? Are you confident and thrive on new challenges? Is unlimited earning potential exciting to you? If you have answered YES, we are looking for you.

Your role will be calling on current and potential customers resulting in growing business.

Responsibilities:

Prospecting for new business potential.

Application of consultative selling.

Conducting presentations on campaigns, products and services.

Achieving and exceeding revenue targets.

Competencies:

Strong time management skills and organizational skills.

Ability to manage multiple demands prioritized against key objectives with deadlines.

Excellent communication, presentation and negotiating skills.

Tenacious, persistent with strong analytical, creative and problem-solving skills.

Proficient in use of Google Drive based on iPad platform

Qualifications:

Experience in financial/insurance sales communication/mobile sales or retail environment preferred.

Education in marketing, sales or similar discipline.

Valid Driver’s license; personal vehicle in good working order required.

Submit resume with a compelling covering letter expressing your desire to join our Team in this exciting and evolving environment to:

Wendy Moore, Advertising Manager

wmoore@reddeeradvocate.com.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled