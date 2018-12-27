Office Coordinator (Cranbrook)

Black Press Community News Media is seeking an individual with a professional work ethic who has superior time management, organizational and communication skills for a full time Administrative Coordinator position.

Duties will include but are not limited to:

Accounts Receivable Inquiries/Customer Relations

Accounts Receivable Adjustments

Advertising Order Entry for community newspapers

Account Set Up including credit applications

Accounts payable coding

Office administration and month end reporting

Qualifications:

Must be computer literate, proficient in using Microsoft Word and Excel

Comfortable with learning other software programs that are utilized in daily operations including PC and Mac based platforms

Data Entry Experience

Accounts Receivable Experience

Strong ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines

Ability to multi task with attention to detail

Ability to assess situation and problem solve

Excellent customer relations and communications skills are a must!

This is a full time position. The successful candidate must be available to work flexible hours. Position offers competitive salary and benefit package. Position to begin as soon as possible.

Applicants should send their resume to:

eric.lawson@blackpress.ca

*Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted