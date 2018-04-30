Black Press

Office Assistant / Receptionist (Part Time) Burnaby, BC

VanPress, a division of Black Press, is looking for an Office Assistant to start immediately at our Burnaby office.

Candidate must be extremely well organized, with exceptional written & verbal English communication skills, experience in dealing with Customers, accounting/invoicing experience, proficiency in Excel & Word and accuracy with numbers is essential.

Please email your resume to:
sales@vanpressprinters.com,
drop it by our office at 8325
Riverbend Court, Burnaby

Salary is commensurate with experience.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

