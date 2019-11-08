Office Assistant/ Circulation Coordinator (Port Hardy)

The North Island Gazette is accepting resumes for a full time Office Assistant/ Circulation Coordinator.

The Candidate must have the ability to build relationships with clients and deliver super customer service. Them must be a team player and have the ability to work in a deadline environment.

We are looking for an individual with a positive attitude and an ability to multi-task. Computer and strong typing skills are essential as the successful applicant must be quick to learn industry specific software package. Physical ability to carry out the duties of circulation delivery.

Must have a valid drivers licence to deliver the weekly paper to carriers and business’s, clean drivers abstract and criminal record check.

This position offers a great work environment and strong benefits package.

The North Island Gazette is the paper of record in our community and is owned by Black Press Community News Media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and more than 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Hawaii and Ohio.

Candidates interested in this position should e-mail or bring resume and cover letter to:

Natasha Griffiths, Publisher

natasha.griffiths@northislandgazette.com

#3-7053 Market Street, Port Hardy