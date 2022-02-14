Newsletter Editor (Surrey)

Black Press Media is looking for a creative, conversion-focused writer who has a passion for engaging our readership with stories through newsletters. Our ideal candidate is someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment and has outstanding writing and communication skills, as well as experience curating newsletters or other digital products sent to large audiences.

Key responsibilities:

Grow audience engagement across all news-related newsletter products, including support for verticals such as West Coast Traveller and Canadian Evergreen.

Curate the mid-day and provincial evening newsletters.

Work alongside Analytics Technicians to track newsletter engagement, assisting the Digital Content Editor with strategy to move newsletters forward.

Establish newsletters in current markets that do not have RSS-feed generated emails.

Assist with the curation of content as part of the 90-day onboarding journey for content subscribers

Write content needed to be included in the newsletters

Branded writing for sponsored content within newsletters as needed

Liasoning with Impress Studio management to coordinate daily advertising within newsletters

Actively support new initiatives for newsletter and subscriber growth

Additional tasks assigned by the Digital Content Editor

The successful candidate will have at least 3 years’ experience in communications or journalism, with news journalism experience an asset.

Experience in MailChimp or SecondStreet an asset.

Understanding of basic editing software, such as Canva and Affinity.

Understanding and knowledge of best practices with newsletters.

Excellent skills in driving audience engagement through superior multimedia

content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.

The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original

story ideas.

Knowledge of Canadian Press style not a requirement but an asset.

The successful candidate must be a team player, able to multitask and execute in a

complex digital publishing environment.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory, and the successful candidate must be able to legally work in Canada.

We offer highly competitive salary and benefits packages with opportunity for moving

and signing bonuses.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Please forward your resume to:

Ashley Wadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.