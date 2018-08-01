Network and Server Specialist (Surrey)

Black Press Media, the largest community news organization in the Pacific Northwest has an immediate opening for a Vancouver-based Network and Server Specialist to support our business server infrastructure. This is your opportunity to be part of a team that manages the IT requirements of offices in BC, Alberta, Washington and Alaska.

Primary functions:

– Configure, maintain and upgrade Microsoft and CentOS Servers running on VMWare VSphere platform.

– Maintain legacy services and implement a Disaster Recovery plan.

– Configure, monitor and maintain updated virus protection software, and backup data for emergency recovery.

– Respond to requests for new or configured hardware or software, and keep inventory up to date.

– Provide timely technical support for users and work with them to solve existing problems.

– Enforce group policies, maintain remote desktop services and virtualization.

– Troubleshoot local and wide area network infrastructure, including routers, firewalls, switches, gateways, DNS servers, DHCP servers.

– Linux administration and related scripting languages a plus.

– Familiarity with cloud services a plus.

– Expertise with Apple Macintosh software and hardware a plus.

– Expertise with Microsoft and Adobe products a plus.

Travel is required occasionally using one’s personal vehicle. Occasional out of town overnight travel may be required to set up various systems at our locations. Willingness to work various shifts, able to work five days per week with possibility of weekends as needed due to vacation coverage or planned weekend upgrades.

Strong communication (both verbal and written), problem solving, and decision making skills. Ability to work with minimal supervision but as part of a team. Highly organized and detail oriented; ability to prioritize daily tasks.

The position offers excellent pay and benefits including health and disability benefits and retirement savings with company match.

Send your resume to careers@blackpress.ca for immediate consideration.

Visit www.blackpress.ca today to learn more about the largest community news organization in the Pacific Northwest.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled