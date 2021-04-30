Network Administrator (Surrey)

About the Company

The story of Black Press is one of entrepreneurship, commitment and a passion for News and Media that began over 45 years ago. Decades in the business have taught us how to create compelling stories that are engaging and thought provoking to our communities we serve. Being a forward-thinking company matters to us and influences everything from how we produce and deliver our products to the technologies and integration we build into them.

About the Role

This is a unique opportunity to join a fast-growing, enterprise level IT team as the Network Administrator. Working alongside the IT Manager, this new position poses an excellent opportunity to join a seasoned team with a new direction that can accomplish big things in the infrastructure, systems and integration arenas at Black Press. With a corporate structure that includes over 220 titles and multiple physical locations, the current infrastructure consists of over 75 virtual machines hosted on several physical collocated hosts and configured in a VMware ESXi cluster. One of the key initiatives over the next year will be transitioning from a physical structure to a hybrid model.

Key Elements of the Role include:

Managing the server environment, both physical collocated and cloud.

Administration and configuration of switches and firewalls (HP, Juniper, Sonicwall Telus Naas).

Content Delivery Network (CDN) (e.g., Cloudflare, CloudFront).

Data centre security experience (e.g., spam filtering, security operations center (SOC), web application firewalls (WAF), virtual NICS, redundant system backups).

Network Security, Traffic analysis, Intrusion Detection.

IVR configurations, VoIP phones, and connected appliances.

Configuring networks (e.g., VPC, subnets, routing tables, security groups, NACLs, VLAN’s).

What you Bring

To be successful in this role, you bring a strong background of experience from a multi-entity, multi-location environment that caters to various user groups and types. You are constantly seeking the best way to achieve your goals. You are always keenly aware of the needs of your userbase, customer service and the overall business. Your skills and experience and qualifications should include:

Expert in VMWare in ESXi clustered environment administration.

Expert in configuring networks (routing, firewall rules, virtual LANs, Storage Area Networks, WiFi).

Expert in managing Certificate Authority (CA) server, PKI, DNS.

PowerShell scripting experience.

Skilled in VPN / RADIUS / NAT server administration.

Mobile device management.

VOIP system expertise.

Experienced with change management processes.

Experienced with issue tracking systems (e.g., JIRA, Change Gear).

Experienced working in agile/scrum environment.

Excellent communication & documentation skills.

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Engineering. Additional assets would include CISM, CISA, Cisco and AWS certifications.

Your Rewards

Our most important offering to anyone that joins the Black Press team is our culture of innovation, achievement, and ownership. We bring out the best in each other by constantly striving to be world class in all we do. These values are reflected in our Newspapers, Media Sites, our Company, and our People.

At Black Press, we also offer a very competitive compensation structure that supplements your regular income with a robust benefits package:

Medical and Dental Coverage: Our industry leading benefits package covers you and your dependents

Black Press Pension: We support your future goals by matching a percentage of your Black Press pension contributions.

Professional Development and Education Support

To apply: email your resume and cover letter to

ITcareers@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.