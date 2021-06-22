Multimedia Sales Supervisor (Nanaimo)

Black Press Media is looking for a dynamic Multimedia Sales Supervisor who will be responsible to oversee the revenue development for the Nanaimo News Bulletin. This position is based in Nanaimo, BC.

Key responsibilities of this position include, but are not limited to, the following areas:

Develop new sources of revenue and ad plans; build and foster a network of referrals to create new opportunities for revenue growth

Maintain and grow existing accounts

Manage and conform to all processes and systems pertaining to display advertising, including ad booking, credit procedures, pre-paid accounts, location set-ups for features, page assigning, reconciliations, collections, etc.

Train and assist multi-media sales representatives

Ensure all existing features/supplements reach their per-page revenue and quotas as set out in the operating budget

Ensure all press times for specialty supplements are in place 3 months before publishing as indicated on the yearly sales plan

Build and maintain Community Engagement Plan for all staff

Build and maintain relationships and community engagement initiatives

Manage staff attendance and expectations

Always maintain professionalism, tact, diplomacy, and sensitivity to portray the company in a positive manner

Build and maintain ongoing awareness of new products and services, competitor activities, and other research

Represent Black Press Media at social and client functions when appropriate to do so

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

If you are ready for a sales challenge and all the benefits that come with it, send your resume to:



Sean McCue, Publisher

Nanaimo News Bulletin by July 2, 2021.

Email sean.mccue@nanaimobulletin.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.