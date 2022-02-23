Multimedia Sales Consultant (Yellowknife)

The Northern News Service is looking for a Multimedia Sales Consultant. This individual will be a relationship builder and will have experience dealing with people, as they will be an outbound sales representative reaching out and offering marketing solutions to local business owners.

Our marketing team is the largest in the NWT and Nunavut. We help Northern businesses and governments get their messages out and grow. We will give you the tools to succeed due to our heavy investment in the latest digital marketing tools.

We offer an attractive base salary, significant sales commissions, and a complete employee benefit package.

We’re looking for someone who:

Has a background in sales and customer service.

Coordinates sales efforts with sales team & other departments.

Is able to establish, develop, and maintain positive business/customer relationships.

Achieves sales targets within deadlines.

*Applicants must have a valid driver’s license.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

To apply for this position please email your resume and cover letter to:

Mike.bryant@nnsl.com

Mike Bryant

Group Publisher

Northern News Services Ltd.

5108-50th Street, PO Box 2820

Yellowknife, NT

X1A 2R1

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.