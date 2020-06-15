Multimedia Sales Consultant (Vernon)

Black Press Media and the Vernon Morning Star are looking for a strategic, creative and passionate Marketing/Sales Consultant to join our team.

The Vernon Morning Star is a cornerstone of the local community, as the #1 source for news in the North Okanagan. With such an important role in the community, The Morning Star is looking to fill this position with someone who cares deeply about making the community a better place and helping local businesses to grow.

The successful candidate

You have a minimum 2 years Sales/Account Management experience, preferably in media

You are comfortable talking to all kinds of business owners, from small/medium sized businesses, to large corporations.

You are passionate about marketing and developing campaigns that meet the needs of your clients.

You understand marketing and advertising techniques, including what makes an effective ad, or you have a willingness to learn.

You are extremely detail-oriented and a strong multi-tasker.

You work well with a team and know that each person is vital to the success of the campaign.

You care about your local community and local businesses.

You work very well on deadlines.

What we offer

Fast-paced, never-a-dull-moment work environment

Opportunity to meet business leaders in the community

Competitive compensation plan

And more…

If you are a highly organized individual with the ability to multitask in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment and are looking for a challenging career with a bright future send your resume with cover letter to:

Chris Mackie, Publisher

4407 25th Ave

Vernon, BC V1T 1P5

Email: chris.mackie@vernonmorningstar.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.