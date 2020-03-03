Multimedia Sales Consultant (Terrace)

We have an immediate opening for a full-time Multi-Media Advertising Consultant, are you looking for a new challenge and want to be part of a company with a long and successful history in Terrace? The future is bright as we continue to grow our digital and print marketing solutions at terracestandard.com and the Terrace Standard.

In your new role you will be conducting professional sales presentations by physical visits to client locations generating sales for print and digital advertising products, to meet or exceed revenue targets. Build and foster a network of referrals to create new opportunities for revenue growth, continue to develop new customer accounts by cold calling if necessary and prospecting area business to grow accounts list and your earning potential. Organize daily schedule to ensure sales time including in-person and by-phone calls is maximized, build and maintain ongoing awareness of new Black Press products and services, competitor activities and be a self starter with regards to research. Emphasize product/services features and benefits, quote prices and discuss credit terms. Participate in team and newspaper – related community events as required and other duties assigned by your manager.

Qualifications:

• Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

• Organized and comfortable working under deadline.

• Goal-oriented and able to work independently.

• Ability to thrive in a fast-paced team environment.

• Willingness to learn, take direction and build client relationships.

This career opportunity offers a competitive base salary, commission plan and comprehensive benefit plan. Terracestandard.com and the Terrace Standard are part of Black Press Media, a sales, marketing and content organization. We provide our audiences with comprehensive local, regional, national and world news. And, we provide businesses with unmatched integrated marketing solutions. If you want to be a part of our dynamic team, please send your resume and cover letter to:

Bert Husband, Publisher

publisher@terracestandard.com

3210 Clinton Street

Terrace, B.C. V8G 5R2

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.