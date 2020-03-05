Multimedia Sales Consultant (Surrey)

The Surrey Now-Leader is looking for a high energy, enthusiastic go-getter to take our leading print and digital advertising products to market. Your multi-tasking skills will be put to good use as you balance the day-to-day advertising requirements of existing customers while acquiring new businesses. You are relationship oriented, organized, driven to succeed, and have a positive attitude. Any type of customer service or sales experience including retail, hospitality or the restaurant industry would be an asset.

Qualifications:

Strong Communication and people skills.

Ability to thrive in a fast paced team environment.

Basic knowledge of Word and Excel.

Organized and deadline driven.

Advertising, marketing, retail sales or service experience would be an asset.

Willingness to learn, take direction and build your business.

Goal oriented and able to work independently.

The Surrey Now-Leader is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest private independent print and digital community Media company with more than 170 media properties in BC, Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California, and Hawaii.

Please send your resume with cover letter to

Dal.Hothi@surreynowleader.com

Surrey Now-Leader

#102-5460 152nd Street

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.











