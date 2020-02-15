Multimedia Sales Consultant (Stettler)

The Stettler Independent is looking for a Multi-Media Sales Consultant who will based in Stettler, Alberta.

If you are a mature, outgoing and goal-oriented person looking for a career opportunity, we may be the right fit for you. We’re looking for someone who loves connecting with people and helping with them with their business growth goals. Previous sales or fund-raising experience is an asset. A car and valid driver’s license are required.

The position offers:

Base salary plus commission

A great benefits package

A strong team culture with a focus on personal growth.

If you’re are interested in this opportunity, please send your resume and cover letter to:

Mary Kemmis

mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.











