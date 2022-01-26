Multimedia Sales Consultant (Sidney Peninsula)

Enjoy a creative environment? Understand the power of marketing on multiple platforms? Black Press Media is on the hunt for a full-time Multimedia Sales Consultant. We are looking for an exceptional sales person that`s as comfortable talking to a tattoo artist as boardroom executives.

You are creative, persuasive, fearless, and have passion in everything you do. Every day you will take our powerful brand out into the GVRD and convey the many benefits of advertising with Black Press Media both in print and through our digital options.

You will put your multi-tasking skills to good use as you balance day-to-day advertising requirements for existing customers with growing business through discipline and dedication to acquiring new customers. Experience in sales, with the emphasis on business-to-business opportunities would be considered an asset for this position.

Valid driver’s license and vehicle in good working order required for this position.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

If you’re ready for a sales challenge and all the benefits that come with it, send your resume to:

Sue Hodgson, Publisher

Peninsula News Review

250-656-1151-Ext 6

sue.hodgson@peninsulanewsreview.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.