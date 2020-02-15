Multimedia Sales Consultant (Saskatchewan)

Black Press Media publications, Saskatchewan FarmLife, and Manitoba FarmLife are looking for a multimedia sales consultant who will be based in Saskatchewan.

If you are a customer-focused, outgoing and goal-oriented person with high energy, we may be the right fit for you.

The position offers:

Base salary plus commission

A great benefits package

A strong team culture with focus on personal growth.

The opportunity travel through Saskatchewan and Manitoba to grow business

A car and valid drivers license are required.

If you are interested in this opportunity and have a sales, farm or business background, please forward your resume and cover letter to:

Mary Kemmis,

mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.











