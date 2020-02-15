Multimedia Sales Consultant (Saskatchewan)

Black Press Media publications, Saskatchewan FarmLife, and Manitoba FarmLife are looking for a multimedia sales consultant who will be based in Saskatchewan.
If you are a customer-focused, outgoing and goal-oriented person with high energy, we may be the right fit for you.
The position offers:
- Base salary plus commission
- A great benefits package
- A strong team culture with focus on personal growth.
- The opportunity travel through Saskatchewan and Manitoba to grow business
A car and valid drivers license are required.
If you are interested in this opportunity and have a sales, farm or business background, please forward your resume and cover letter to:
Mary Kemmis,
mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.
Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.