Multimedia Sales Consultant (Saskatchewan)

Black Press Media publications, Saskatchewan FarmLife, and Manitoba FarmLife are looking for a multimedia sales consultant who will be based in Saskatchewan. 

If you are a customer-focused, outgoing and goal-oriented person with high energy, we may be the right fit for you. 

The position offers:

  • Base salary plus commission
  • A great benefits package
  • A strong team culture with focus on personal growth.
  • The opportunity travel through Saskatchewan and Manitoba to grow business

A car and valid drivers license are required. 

If you are interested in this opportunity and have a sales, farm or business background, please forward your resume and cover letter to:

Mary Kemmis,
mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.





