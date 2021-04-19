Multimedia Sales Consultant (Saanich News)

Black Press has a full time Multimedia Sales Consultant position available. We are looking for an outgoing and creative sales person who enjoys a fast paced environment. This is a career opportunity for the right person.

You will put your multi-tasking skills to good use as you balance advertising in both print and digital platforms. Experience in sales including retail would be considered an asset for this position.

Black Press Media is Canada`s largest privately held, independent media company with more than 150 newspapers, corresponding websites and associated publications.

Valid driver`s license and vehicle in good working order required.

Deadline to apply is April 30, 2021.

If you`re ready for a sales challenge and excellent compensation package, send your resume to:

Janet Gairdner, Publisher

Oak Bay News, Saanich News

jgairdner@blackpress.ca

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.