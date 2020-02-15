Multimedia Sales Consultant (Reed Deer)

The Red Deer Advocate is looking for a Multi-Media Sales Consultant who will based in Red Deer, Alberta.

If you are an enthusiast, outgoing and goal-oriented person with high energy, we may be the right fit for you. We’re looking for someone who loves connecting with people and helping with them with their business growth goals. An understanding of digital and social media is an asset. A car and valid driver’s license are required.

The position offers:

Base salary plus commission

A great benefits package

A strong team culture with a focus on personal growth.

If you’re are interested in this opportunity, please send your resume and cover letter to:

Mary Kemmis

mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.











