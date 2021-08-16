Multimedia Sales Consultant (Red Deer Advocate)

The Red Deer Advocate is looking for a Multimedia Sales Consultant who will be based in Red Deer, Alberta.

If you are an enthusiastic, outgoing, and goal-oriented person with high energy, we may be the right fit for you.

Responsibilities include:

Prospecting for new business while maintaining and growing existing accounts.

Help customers grow revenues and market share using our social, digital and print advertising solutions.

Conducting presentation on campaigns, products and services.

Achieving and exceeding revenue targets.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

If you are interested in this opportunity and have a sales background, please send your cover letter and resumes by September 20, 2021, to:

Mary Kemmis

mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.