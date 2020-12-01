Multimedia Sales Consultant (Penticton)

Black Press Media and Penticton Western News are looking for a strategic, creative and passionate Multimedia Sales Consultant to join our team.

Penticton Western News is a cornerstone of the local community, as the #1 source for news in the South Okanagan. With such an important role in the community, Penticton Western News is looking to fill this position with someone who cares deeply about making the community a better place and helping local businesses to grow.

What A Multimedia Sales Consultant’s Day Looks Like

As a Multimedia Sales Consultant for Penticton Western News you would work closely with clients to determine the best multi-media marketing campaigns for them, assist with creative development of campaigns and complete tasks on schedule.

On a typical day you would:

Meet with current clients to discuss upcoming ads, campaign reports or new campaigns

Meet with potential clients to understand their marketing needs and develop campaigns

Apply your creativity to ad copy and design elements

Work with Black Press Media designers on ads for print and/or digital campaigns

Book ad campaigns and coordinate process from start to finish

Explore the local community and enjoy all that the South Okanagan has to offer

Work closely with an incredible team of consultants, coordinators, designers and multi-media journalists

Who You Are

You are comfortable talking to all kinds of business owners, from ma’& pop’shops to large corporations.

You are passionate about marketing and developing campaigns that meet the needs of your clients.

You understand marketing and advertising techniques, including what makes a good ad, or you have a willingness to learn.

You are extremely detail-oriented and a strong multi-tasker.

You work well with a team and know that each person is vital to the success of the campaign.

You care about your local community and local businesses.

You work very well on deadlines.

Please email your cover letter and resume:

Attn: Warren Smith

warren.smith@pentictonwesternnews.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.