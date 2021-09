Multimedia Sales Consultant (Nelson)

Are you looking for a new challenge and want to be part of a company with a long and successful history in Nelson? The future is bright as we continue to grow our digital and print marketing solutions at the Nelson Star and nelsonstar.com. We have an immediate opening for a full-time Multi-Media Sales Consultant.

If you are an enthusiastic, outgoing and goal-oriented individual with high energy, you may be the right fit to join our team. Media experience is an asset, but we will consider candidates with marketing and / or sales experience, lots of energy and enthusiasm, and the ability to learn quickly.

The position is responsible for planning, creating and selling digital and print advertising, including video, serving existing clients, and developing new ones.

You will have the ability to learn new products and services and implement the sales techniques to present them to market.

Qualifications:

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

Organized and comfortable working under deadline.

Goal-oriented and able to work independently.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced team environment.

Willingness to learn, take direction and build client relationships.

Located in Nelson, this position offers a competitive base salary, commission plan and comprehensive benefit plan.

The Nelson Star and nelsonstar.com are part of Black Press Media, a sales, marketing and content organization. We provide our audiences with comprehensive local, regional, national and world news. And, we provide businesses with unmatched integrated marketing solutions.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

If you want to be a part of our dynamic team, please send your resume and cover letter to:

Pamela Allain, Regional Group Publisher, West Kootenay Division

pamela.allain@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.