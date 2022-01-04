Multimedia Sales Consultant (Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows)

This individual will be a relationship builder and will have experience dealing with people, as they will be an outbound sales representative reaching out and offering marketing solutions to local business owners.

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News is an award-winning community news media organization that offers a tremendous place to work and grow your career.

Salary plus commissions – 50k to 80k. Full health benefits

Qualifications:

– Strong organization, communication, computer, and people skills.

– Ability to thrive in a fast-paced team environment.

– Working experience and knowledge of Word and Excel.

– Advertising, marketing, retail sales or service experience would be an asset.

– Willingness to learn, take direction and build your business.

– Goal and detail oriented and able to work independently.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Please send your resume with cover letter to Lisa Farquharson:

lisa@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.