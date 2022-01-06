Multimedia Sales Consultant – Inside Sales, Special Features (Vernon)

Black Press Media and the Vernon Morning Star are looking for a strategic, creative and passionate Marketing/Sales Consultant to join our team.

The Vernon Morning Star is a cornerstone of the local community, as the #1 source for news in the North Okanagan. With such an important role in the community, The Morning Star is looking to fill this position with someone who cares deeply about making the community a better place and helping local businesses to grow.

The successful candidate:

You are comfortable talking on the phone with business owners and managers of small to medium sized local.

You are passionate about marketing and developing campaigns that meet the needs of your clients.

You understand marketing and advertising techniques, including what makes an effective ad, or you have a willingness to learn.

You are extremely detail-oriented and a strong multi-tasker.

You work well with a team and know that each person is vital to the success of the campaign.

You care about your local community and local businesses.

You work very well on deadlines.

Business to business sales experience is a definite asset

What we offer:

Fast-paced, never-a-dull-moment work environment

Opportunity to meet business leaders in the community

Competitive compensation plan

And more…

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

If you are a highly motivated, organized individual with the ability to multitask in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment and are looking for a challenging career with a bright future, email your resume with cover letter to publisher@vernonmorningstar.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.