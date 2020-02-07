Multimedia Sales Consultant (Comox)

Enjoy a creative environment? Understand the power of marketing on multiple platforms? The Comox Valley Record is on the hunt for a full-time Multimedia Sales Consultant. We are looking for an exceptional sales person that’s as comfortable talking to a tattoo artist as boardroom executives.

You are creative, persuasive, fearless, and have passion in everything you do. Every day you will take our incredible brand out into the Comox Valley market and convey the many benefits of advertising with the Comox Valley Record both in print and through our digital options.

You will put your multi-tasking skills to good use as you balance day-to-day advertising requirements for existing customers with growing business through discipline and dedication to acquiring new customers. Experience in sales, with the emphasis on business to business opportunities would be considered an asset for this position.

Valid driver’s license and vehicle in good working order required for this position. For the right individual this could be the best job in the Valley.

If you’re ready for a sales challenge and all the benefits that come with it, send your resume to:

Keith Currie

407E – 5th Street

Courtenay, BC, V9N 1J7

Keith.currie@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.