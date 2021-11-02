Multimedia Sales Consultant (Chilliwack)

Understand the power of marketing on multiple print and digital platforms, including online and social media? Do you enjoy a creative environment? Look no further than theprogress.com and the Chilliwack Progress. We are looking for a full-time Multimedia Sales Consultant to join our advertising sales team immediately.

We are looking for someone who is:

A goal-oriented, motivated self-starter.

Someone who is organized and comfortable working under deadline.

Has the ability to work independently but thrives in a fast-paced team environment.

A persuasive person with the ability to negotiate, sell and work under pressure in client-facing situations.

Energetic, outgoing and fearless.

Responsibilities

Manage and grow an existing client account list.

Develop new business using prospecting, cold calling and social networking techniques.

Meet monthly, quarterly and annual print and digital sales targets.

Track sales and adapt plans to achieve sales targets as required.

Present sales proposals and be capable of adapting quickly to customer needs.

Plan and present creative advertising campaigns to meet client objectives.

Demonstrate a high level of product knowledge.

Qualifications

Minimum two years sales experience.

Proven record of sales results, meeting and exceeding targets.

Background in advertising/marketing is an asset.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to learn new products and services.

Learn and implement new sales techniques

Valid driver’s license.

Vehicle in good working condition.

What we Offer:

Base plus Commission

Auto Allowance

Cell Phone Allowance

Black Press Media provides a comprehensive training program to develop the skills necessary to be a successful Multi-Media Sales Consultant with a long and successful career in our industry.

theprogress.com and The Chilliwack Progress are part of Black Press Media, a sales, marketing and content organization. We provide our audiences with comprehensive local, regional, national and world news. And, we provide businesses with unmatched integrated marketing solutions.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

If you want to be a part of our dynamic sales team, please send your resume and cover letter to:

Tara Hiebert – Publisher – The Chilliwack Progress

tara.hiebert@theprogress.com

www.theprogress.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.