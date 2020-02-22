Multimedia Sales Consultant (Campbell River)

Black Press Media has an exciting opportunity for a Multimedia Sales Consultant that will be focused on providing digital and print solutions for our local clients. This individual will be a high energy, enthusiastic go-getter to take our leading print and digital advertising solutions to market. You will put your multitasking skills to good use as you balance day-to-day advertising requirements for existing customers with growing business through discipline and dedication to acquiring new customers.

Qualifications:

• Strong communication and people skills

• Ability to thrive in a fast-paced team environment

• Basic knowledge of Excel.

• Organized and deadline driven

• Advertising, marketing, retail sales or service experience would be an asset.

We offer benefits and a rewarding compensation package.

Please submit your resume with cover letter by March 5th to:

The Publisher,

Campbell River Mirror

104 – 250 Dogwood St.,

Campbell River, B.C.

V9W 2X9

Email: publisher@campbellrivermirror.com

or call 250-287-9227

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.