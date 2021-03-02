Multimedia Sales Consultant (Campbell River)

The Black Press News Media Group is seeking a full time Multi-Media Sales Consultant for an immediate opening in our Campbell River Mirror office.

We are BC’s largest media group and are looking to expand our team. The ideal candidate is punctual, a fast learner and looking to increase his/ her income. Hands on training assures the ideal candidate will be able to succeed and build a lasting career with Black Press.

The ideal candidate will be a strong communicator, well organized, self motivated, determined and enjoy working in a deadline driven fast paced environment. Your customer service skills will be exceptional and you must be comfortable communicating over the phone handling inbound and outbound calls offering our marketing services for print and digital platforms. The ability to multi-task and meet deadlines is a must.

Existing client base provided, excellent base salary, competitive commission structure and extended beneﬁts package. Opportunity for career advancement.

The successful candidate will work Monday – Friday, 8:30a.m. – 5:00p.m.

If you are up for this exciting opportunity, please email your resume with a brief description on why you are a great candidate to:

Campbell River Mirror Publisher

Publisher@campbellrivermirror.com