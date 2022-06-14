Multimedia Advertising Consultant (Agassiz-Harrison)

Looking for a long-term career with the opportunity for advancement close to home? Tired of working nights and weekends? Want to increase your income? The Agassiz Harrison Observer and Black Press Media has an immediate opening for a permanent full time Sales Consultant to work Mondays – Fridays.

We are looking for someone who is:

A goal-oriented, motivated self-starter.

Organized and comfortable working under deadline.

Has the ability to work independently but thrives in a fast-paced environment.

Is energetic and outgoing.

A persuasive person with the ability to negotiate, sell and work under pressure in client-facing situations.

Energetic, outgoing and fearless.

The successful applicant will enjoy working in the communities of Agassiz and Harrison with businesses, organizations and community leaders. The position is responsible for planning, creating and selling digital, social media and print advertising campaigns, serving existing clients and developing new ones. You will have the ability to learn new products and services and implement the sales techniques to present them to market.

Black Press Media provides a comprehensive training program to develop the skills necessary to be an exceptional Sales Consultant with a long and successful career in our company.

The position offers a competitive base salary, competitive commission structure and comprehensive benefit plan.

A valid driver’s license and vehicle in good working condition are required.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Please send your resume and cover letter to:

Carly Ferguson, Group Publisher

carly.ferguson@blackpress.ca

agassizharrisonobserver.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.