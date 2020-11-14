Multimedia Sales Consultant (100 Mile House)

The 100 Mile Free Press has an exciting opportunity for a Multimedia Sales Consultant that will be focused on digital and print sales. The successful candidate will be comfortable with both digital and print media and will be responsible for selling all platforms of our digital solutions, print campaigns and special sections within our paper.

At the advertising department at the 100 Mile Free Press, we work hard to ensure clients, small or large, get outstanding results from their marketing. We offer clients long proven print opportunities as well as innovative ways to get their message out online.

You’re perfect for our team if:

– You want to help local businesses grow

– Are excited about talking to businesses in person and by phone

– Are deadline driven and good at problem solving

– Have previous experience in sales or marketing

– Would be proud to be part of the primary source of local news

We’re perfect for you if:

– You enjoy baked goods

– You’re looking for a job with a base salary, commission, car allowance and benefits

– You enjoy a team environment

– Are looking for a part-time position with the potential to grow into full-time

The 100 Mile Free Press is a weekly newspaper with a strong online presence that’s part of Black Press Media, Canada’s largest privately held, independent community newspaper company with more than 150 newspapers.

Please email your cover letter and resume:

Attn: Martina Dopf

publisher@100milefreepress.net.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.