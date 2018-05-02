Multimedia Reporter (Sylvan Lake)

The Sylvan Lake News and Eckville Echo have an immediate opening for a Multimedia Reporter to join our award-winning team.

The successful candidate must be community-minded with a daily focus toward community news and events coverage. You will be well-versed in social media and very comfortable in a digital-first environment.

This role encompasses the overall contribution and presentation, utilizing both traditional print and online/social formats, of informative articles, compelling feature stories, great videos and photos – on a daily basis for the papers’ digital products, and on a weekly basis for the print editions.

Responsibilities of this role include:

Reporting, writing stories, covering events, shooting video and photos;

Ensuring daily, timely website and social media postings are scheduled and completed;

Some editing of local news stories, columns and letters to the editor;

Aid in weekly planning and layout of print editions, as required;

Writing a bi-weekly editorial column for the two papers’ opinion sections.

Requirements / Qualifications:

Journalism degree or diploma;

Strong writing skills; familiarity with CP style;

Organizational and time management skills;

Driver’s license and reliable vehicle.

The Sylvan Lake News and Eckville Echo offer a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan and excellent benefits package. Interested candidates should send resumé, writing samples and cover letter to:

Alanna Wilson

Publisher, Sylvan Lake News

and Eckville Echo

publisher@sylvanlakenews.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.