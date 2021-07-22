Multimedia Marketing Consultant (Saanich News)

Are you creative, persuasive and fearless?

Understand the power of marketing on multiple platforms?

If so, Saanich News is looking for you.

We are on the hunt for an exceptional full-time Multi-Media Marketing Consultant who’s driven by passion to take our powerful brand out into the local market and convey the many benefits of advertising both in print and through our digital media platforms.

Your multi-tasking skills will be put to good use as you balance the day-to-day advertising needs for existing clients with the dedication and discipline of acquiring new customers. Experience in sales, with an emphasis on business-to-business opportunities would be an asset. You are as comfortable talking to a tattoo artist as boardroom executives.

About Black Press Media

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

A valid driver’s license and vehicle in good working order are required for this position.

So, if you love to win and are ready for a sales challenge and all the benefits that come with it, send your resume by August 13 to:

Janet Gairdner, Publisher, Saanich News

jgairdner@blackpress.ca

No phone calls please.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.