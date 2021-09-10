Multimedia Marketing Consultant (Penticton)

Black Press Media and Penticton Western News are looking for a strategic, creative, and passionate Marketing Consultant to join our team. Penticton Western News is a cornerstone of the local community, as the #1 source for news in the South Okanagan. With such an important role in the community, Penticton Western News is looking to fill this position with someone who cares deeply about making the community a better place and helping local businesses to grow.

What A Multimedia Marketing Consultant’s Day Looks Like:

As a Multimedia Marketing Consultant for Penticton Western News you would work closely with clients to determine the best multi-media marketing campaigns for them, assist with creative development of campaigns and complete tasks on schedule.

On a typical day you would:

Meet with current clients to discuss upcoming ads, campaign reports or new campaigns

Meet with potential clients to understand their marketing needs and develop campaigns

Apply your creativity to ad copy and design elements

Work with Black Press Media designers on ads for print and/or digital campaigns

Book ad campaigns and coordinate process from start to finish

Explore the local community and enjoy all that the South Okanagan has to offer

Work closely with an incredible team of consultants, coordinators, designers and multimedia journalists

Who You Are:

You are comfortable talking to all kinds of business owners, from ma’& pop’ shops to large corporations.

You are passionate about marketing and developing campaigns that meet the needs of your clients.

You understand marketing and advertising techniques, including what makes a good ad, or you have a willingness to learn.

You are extremely detail-oriented and a strong multi-tasker.

You work well with a team and know that each person is vital to the success of the campaign.

You care about your local community and local businesses.

You work very well on deadlines.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Submit Your Resume Today:

Warren Smith, Publisher Penticton, B.C., V2A 5C6 104-575Main St. warren.smith@pentictonwesternnews.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.