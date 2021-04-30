Multimedia Marketing Consultant/Administrator (Clearwater)- Temporary, Part time

The Clearwater Times is seeking a versatile, hard-working, and dependable person to join our team for a 6 months term.

Your multi-tasking skills will be put to good use as you balance the day-to-day advertising requirements of existing customers while growing business through dedication to acquiring new customers. The successful candidate will be comfortable with both print and digital media and will be responsible for selling all platforms of our digital solutions, print campaigns and special sections within our paper.

Outgoing personalities that focus on business needs through creativity, high energy and excellent problem solving are most successful in our industry.

On top of sales, you are also responsible for the day-to-day operation of the Clearwater Times such as general office and reception duties, data entry, banking and cash reports, circulation and subscription enquiries and sales.

The right candidate has a degree in marketing and/or sales experience, excellent customer service and communication skills, strong computer skills, strong time management and problem solving skills, the ability to multi-task and work independently.

The Clearwater Times is a weekly newspaper that’s part of Black Press Media, Canada’s largest privately held, independent community newspaper company with more than 150 newspapers.

Please e-mail your resume to Martina Dopf at publisher@100milefreepress.net

No phone calls, please.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.