Multimedia Journalist (Yukon)

The Yukon News is a twice-weekly community newspaper known for producing probing, award-winning journalism.

We consistently win awards at the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards and the Ma Murray Awards (British Columbia and Yukon Community Newspaper Association.) This reporter will be responsible for covering federal and territorial politics, including the Yukon legislative assembly and First Nations governments, as well as other news stories.

You would be expected to divide your time between writing news assignments, producing features for our arts, business and life sections as well as take photographs and video for stories.

The publication is a part of the Black Press family, a B.C.-based newspaper chain. We offer a strong benefits package. This is a full-time job.

Our successful candidate will have some experience covering politics and a proven ability to untangle political spin and produce informative stories that go beyond standard copy.

The ideal candidate is able to pound out a hard-hitting news story on deadline and write a thoughtful, entertaining feature. News judgement, attention to detail, the ability to meet daily deadlines and a cool head under pressure are all essential. Multimedia, social media and photography skills are an asset.

Applicants must hold a formal journalism degree or diploma, and have a valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a cell phone.

Yukon News is an equal opportunity employer.

Apply to:

John Hopkins-Hill

Editor

The Yukon News

john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.