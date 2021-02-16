Multimedia Journalist (Yukon)

The Yukon News, a twice-weekly community newspaper based in Whitehorse and known for producing award-winning journalism, has an opening for a full-time Multimedia Journalist.



As one of four reporters, you will be writing breaking news assignments and producing features for our arts, business, life and sports sections.



Yukon News part of the Black Press, Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Yukon, Washington, and Alaska.

The successful candidate will have:

Outstanding writing skills for print and web.

Experience covering politics and a proven ability to untangle political spin and produce informative stories that go beyond standard copy.

A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment.

Excellent skills in driving website trafﬁc and audience engagement through superior multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.

Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a standard requirement in all Black Press newsrooms.

The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

Knowledge of Photoshop, iMovie and Canadian Press style.

Regular video production is a standard requirement in all Black Press newsrooms.

Advanced video and photography skills will be key attributes, along with an extensive knowledge of social media best practices, and comment moderating.

A driver’s licence and vehicle are mandatory

Must hold a formal Journalism degree or diploma.

We offer a strong benefits package. This position involves frequent weekend and evening assignments.

Forward resume, writing samples and cover letter by March 12, 2021 to:

Stephanie Newsome

Publisher, Yukon News

stephanien@yukon-news.com

Please cc

Andrew Holota

Editorial director Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted. Applicants must be Canadian citizens or hold permanent resident status.