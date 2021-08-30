Multimedia Journalist (Yellowknife)

NNSL Media is a cutting-edge Northern news company, operating two websites and seven weekly newspapers across two territories with an audience of 25,000 readers each week.

The successful candidate will join an award-winning editing and reporting team based in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, where they will write and edit web news stories and other features and other content for our websites on a daily basis.

The ideal candidate will have a strong news sense and be extremely proficient on social media and with content management software. They will be able to demonstrate proficiency in news writing for a general audience and with Canadian Press style guidelines.

Weekend shifts and other duties may be required. A company vehicle and camera equipment are provided.

NNSL Media will cover your transportation costs to Yellowknife and other reasonable related expenses.

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: $45,000.00-$47,000.00 per year

Benefits:

Dental care

Extended health care

Profit sharing

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

COVID-19 considerations:

Due to Covid restrictions in the NWT, you may be required to self- isolate for two weeks.

Experience:

Journalism: 1 year (preferred)

Work remotely:

No

Interested candidates should send a resume, cover letter and samples of your writing to:

Craig Gilbert

Co-ordinating editor

NNSL Media

craig@nnsl.com