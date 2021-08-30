Multimedia Journalist (Yellowknife)

NNSL Media is a cutting-edge Northern news company, operating two websites and seven weekly newspapers across two territories with an audience of 25,000 readers each week.
The successful candidate will join an award-winning editing and reporting team based in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, where they will write and edit web news stories and other features and other content for our websites on a daily basis.
The ideal candidate will have a strong news sense and be extremely proficient on social media and with content management software. They will be able to demonstrate proficiency in news writing for a general audience and with Canadian Press style guidelines.
Weekend shifts and other duties may be required. A company vehicle and camera equipment are provided.
NNSL Media will cover your transportation costs to Yellowknife and other reasonable related expenses.
Job Types: Full-time, Permanent
Salary: $45,000.00-$47,000.00 per year
Benefits:
- Dental care
- Extended health care
- Profit sharing
Schedule:
- Monday to Friday
COVID-19 considerations:
Due to Covid restrictions in the NWT, you may be required to self- isolate for two weeks.
Experience:
- Journalism: 1 year (preferred)
Work remotely:
- No
Interested candidates should send a resume, cover letter and samples of your writing to:
Craig Gilbert
Co-ordinating editor
NNSL Media
craig@nnsl.com