Multimedia Journalist (Wetaskiwin)

The Wetaskiwin Pipestone Flyer has an opening for a full time permanent multimedia journalist.

If you possess outstanding communication skills, a love of telling stories, and the ability to work under pressure in a deadline-driven environment, this may be the career for you.

The successful applicant will be an outgoing individual who will report on a range of news. They will be able to manage a wide range of writing assignments, photography, video and social media engagement.

The successful candidate will:

Possess a good understanding of social media, photography, video and journalism

Respond immediately to breaking news and drive a sense of urgency around the online platform

Assist with the ongoing development of website optimization and content

Demonstrate initiative and determination to improve and supplement both digital and print platforms

Produce quality written articles and video reports

Possess excellent editing skills across all platforms

Hold a degree or diploma in journalism or relevant discipline

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and smartphone are required

Wetaskiwin is situated in the heart of Alberta and offers boundless recreational amenities in an active, thriving region.

The Wetaskiwin Pipestone Flyer is part of Black Press Media, Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout Alberta, BC, Washington, California and Hawaii.

Forward resume and cover letter to:

Mary Kemmis

President, Prairie Division, Black Press Media

Email: mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.











