Multimedia Journalist (Victoria)

Black Press Media is looking for a multimedia journalist who will specialize in coordinating social media content for a dynamic news team on Vancouver Island.

You’ll be based in beautiful downtown Victoria, working with a regional group of 15 journalists overseen by two bureau chiefs.

Black Press multimedia journalists produce content for highly read digital platforms that are anticipated to generate 170 million web page views across British Columbia this year. The Victoria news hub is currently achieving a 100 per cent increase in regional page view traffic, while consistently providing breaking news first in an extremely competitive news delivery market.

The Victoria social media coordinator will be responsible for posting, scheduling and curating, and content creation, including UGC harvesting. The candidate must understand how to leverage influencers, engage communities and grow readership.

This journalist will be responsible for increasing social media followers, generating traffic for five key Black Press Media publications in the region, maintaining a high-octane pace of posting and highly creative social media execution.

Key Responsibilities/Attributes:

• Posting and scheduling social media content throughout the day and weekends as outlined by the Bureau Chief, Assistant Bureau Chief and/or Publisher.

• Increase social media followers and build on audience to meet or exceed newsroom goals

• Manage and execute high-volume social media campaigns in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Create story content for engaging audience

• Comment and follow social media channels to engage with followers

• Analyze social media opportunities and make recommendations as to how to best exploit them.

Qualifications:

• Must be highly knowledgeable in regard to news judgment, ethics and coverage strategies

• Hold a degree or diploma in journalism, with focused social media skills a key asset

• Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills

• Able to work successfully with teams, handling multiple projects and meeting tight deadlines under pressure

• Demonstrate critical thinking and problem-solving abilities

• A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory.

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California and Hawaii.

We offer competitive salary and benefits packages.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted. Please forward your cover letter and resume to:

Katie Engqvist

Victoria Bureau Chief

katie.e@blackpress.ca

please cc

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca