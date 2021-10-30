Multimedia Journalist (Vernon/Lake Country)

Black Press Media has an opening for a full-time, permanent multimedia journalist based in the Okanagan with a regional focus. The successful candidate will be joining the largest multimedia reporting force in British Columbia. Black Press employs 150 journalists in the province, generating news content for highly competitive and expanding digital platforms, and longstanding print products.

The Okanagan regional news team is driven by a digital-first mandate, which maintains a local focus on news, events and issues in the city. This position will have a regional focus working with the editorial hub that involves 14 community-based publications in the Okanagan region.

The successful candidate will have:

Outstanding writing skills for print and web.

Strong video skills both shooting, editing and on camera experience an asset.

A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment, as well as a full range of familiarity and talent in providing community news and events coverage.

Excellent skills in driving website trafﬁc and audience engagement through superior multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.

Advanced knowledge of photography.

The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

Knowledge of Canadian Press style.

The successful candidate must be able to multitask and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment.

Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, and broadcast training and experience are distinct assets.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory.

Our journalists are among the very best in Canada. And we invest in those who excel, offering competitive salary and benefits packages. Applicants must be able to legally work in Canada.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Please forward your cover letter and resume to:

Karen Hill

karen.hill@blackpress.ca

c/o

Jen Zielinski

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.