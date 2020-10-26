Multimedia Journalist (Vanderhoof)

This is a prime opportunity to join the largest multi-media reporting force in British Columbia. Black Press employs 150 journalists in the province, and continues to expand its multimedia platforms in addition to long-standing, profitable print products.

The Vanderhoof reporter works with an editor/publisher, as part of a larger regional news team.

The successful applicant will possess outstanding writing and oral communication skills and a clear understanding of copy-editing, grammar and Canadian Press style. The reporter is responsible for a wide range of writing assignments, photography, video, social media engagement, and assisting with page production. Flexibility, attention to detail, and the ability to meet deadlines in a weekly environment are vital.

The reporter works closely with the editor/publisher producing the Omineca Express and Fort St. James Courier, as well as contributing content to sister publications in the region.

The successful candidate will have:

Outstanding writing skills for print and web.

A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment.

Excellent skills in driving website trafﬁc and audience engagement through superior multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.

Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a standard requirement in all Black Press newsrooms.

The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, iMovie and Canadian Press style.

Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, and broadcast training and experience are distinct assets.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory.

Vanderhoof is a thriving community in the geographic centre of the province, located an hour away from Prince George. Forestry and agriculture are the economic backbones of the community.

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, California, Alaska and Hawaii.

Those wishing to apply for this position can send their resumes to:

Andrew Holota, Editorial Director

aholota@blackpress.ca

Please cc your application to:

Lorie Williston, BC North President

lwilliston@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.