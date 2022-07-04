Multimedia Journalist (Vanderhoof)

The Vanderhoof Omineca Express has an opening for a permanent, full-time, Multimedia Journalist.

The position, located in Vanderhoof, offers a growth opportunity for someone who has a passion for storytelling. A journalism-related education is an asset, but experience as a social media or broadcast professional will also be considered. A nose for news and excellent written and verbal communication skills are the key to success in this position. As a community reporter, you’ll get to cover a full range of news, community features, arts, culture, and sports that will be published across our print and digital platforms.

This successful candidate will join British Columbia’s largest multi-media news force with opportunities for advancement and development. Black Press employs 185 journalists in the province and is rapidly expanding its multimedia platforms in addition to long-standing print products. Our journalists are among the very best in Canada, and we invest in those who excel. We offer competitive remuneration and expect our stars to develop their skills by moving into job responsibilities beyond the position they initially gained.

The successful candidate will have the following skills and talents:

Superior writing ability for print and web.

Understanding of how to drive website traffic and audience engagement through multimedia news content generation.

Advanced knowledge of photography, video shooting, and editing.

Thrives in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment and is keen to learn and develop their skillset.

Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, iMovie, and Canadian Press style.

The successful candidate will be a team player, able to multi-task and work in a complex digital and print publishing environment.

In addition to numerous coverage and skill development opportunities, the area you’ll be covering also marries boundless outdoor pursuits with an urban-centre lifestyle. A nature lover’s dream, Vanderhoof is also just an hour from Prince George, which offers urban centre shopping and entertainment opportunities as well as a regional airport.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory.

Send your cover letter, resume, and samples of work to:

Ashley Wadhwani,

Digital Content Editor,

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

and Mary Kemmis,

President, BC North Division,

Mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.