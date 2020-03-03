Multimedia Journalist (Terrace)

The Terrace Standard is looking for a multimedia journalist to join our award-winning editorial team in beautiful Terrace, B.C. We’re seeking a gifted reporter with experience in print, digital, video and photojournalism.

Terrace has a residential population of 12,000 but services an estimated 30,000 from the surrounding region and is attractive to those who place lifestyle as a priority. If you want to live in a modern, friendly community surrounded by 360 degrees of mountains within the raw wilderness of the Pacific Northwest Coast, Terrace is the dream place for you. Just an hour drive from the ocean, Terrace is said to be the up and coming “Squamish of the North”. You’ll find extraordinary mountain bike trails, a ski-hill with incredible backcountry access, picturesque hikes, glacier rivers, world-class fishing and unique landscapes found nowhere else in B.C.

Terrace is located on the traditional territory of the Tsimshian people, home to the Kitsumkalum and Kitselas First Nation members. Indigenous culture is an integral part of Terrace’s identity and history, with internationally recognized artists and a deep connection to the land.

As the commercial hub of the Northwest, you’ll find all your city amenities here without the traffic, including athletic facilities, a regional hospital, clean neighbourhoods, first-rate schools, a lively arts scene and an airport with multiple daily flights to Vancouver and Calgary.

With a growing industrial scene and diverse population of people from across the world, the city is booming with opportunities and stories — making it a fascinating place to report on from our newsroom. Want to be part of the excitement?

The successful candidate will have:

Outstanding writing, organizational skills for print and web that include producing multiple stories a day.

A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment.

Excellent skills in driving website trafﬁc and audience engagement through superior multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.

Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a standard requirement in all Black Press newsrooms.

The ability to pitch original stories every week and meet continuous deadlines.

Willingness to establish meaningful connections with members of the community and collaborate with the newsroom team.

Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, Final Cut Pro and Canadian Press style.

Enthusiasm covering a range of stories from news, sports, community and features.

The ideal candidate must be a team player, able to multitask and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment.

Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, and experience in fast-paced newsrooms are distinct assets. A valid driver’s licence, a reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory.

The Terrace Standard is part of Black Press community news media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and more than 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Yukon, Hawaii and Ohio.

We offer competitive salary and benefit packages.

If you want to join a team of like-minded journalists plying their trade in a little corner of paradise, send your resume, portfolio and references to:

The Publisher,

Terrace Standard

3210 Clinton Street

Terrace, B.C.

V85 5R2

Email: publisher@terracestandard.com

Please cc:

Todd Hamilton

Group Publisher

publisher@thenorthernview.com

Andrew Holota

Editorial director Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.