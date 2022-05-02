Multimedia Journalist (Terrace)

Black Press Media is transforming the community news media industry across western Canada, through innovation, energy, and a long legacy of award-winning journalism. We have a dynamic contract opportunity in Terrace, B.C.

This full-time position was created through federal government funding via the Local Journalism Initiative, and available immediately with a contract end date of March 31, 2023. The successful candidate who completes their LJI term will be well-positioned for consideration for permanent jobs in Black Press Media newsrooms.

The job will focus on topics such as economy, natural resources, health care, transportation, social issues, community events, sports and politics that concern with Terrace and the surrounding area.

The journalists will be responsible for preparing content for our print and online publications, including breaking news, features, photos, and video.

The successful candidate will work out of the Terrace newsroom, supervised by an experienced managing regional editor.



The successful candidate will have:

A formal journalism degree or diploma. Broadcast training and/or experience are distinct assets.

Outstanding interviewing, researching, and writing skills. Experience using Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for news gathering and storytelling.

A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in a fast-paced environment

Demonstrated experience in creating engaging content for an online audience, including experience using SEO and UGC.

Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a standard requirement in all our newsrooms.

The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

Excellent communication skills.

Strong knowledge of Photoshop, iMovie, and Canadian Press style. Knowledge of B.C. history and issues a distinct asset

The successful candidate must be able to work independently, take initiative, contribute to a larger network, have multiple stories on the go, and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment.

A valid driver’s licence and reliable vehicle are mandatory. Candidates must be able to legally work in Canada.

Terrace is a thriving hub in northwestern British Columbia that marries boundless outdoor pursuits with urban-centre shopping and entertainment opportunities. The rich cultural heritage of the people who make the area home informs day-to-day life and makes for a rich social experience. A nature lovers dream, with myriad trails and mountain vistas, the Terrace area is home to world-class fishing, downhill and cross-country skiing, and camping within minutes of the downtown core. The city also enjoys easy access to larger centres through the busy regional airport served by both major Canadian airlines and via scenic Highway 16.

Black Press Media is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper platforms throughout B.C., the Yukon, NWT, Alberta, and the U.S. We employ 150 multimedia journalists in B.C. alone, which is the largest news-gathering force in Western Canada.

Our journalists are among the very best in Canada, and we invest in those who excel. We offer highly competitive salary, benefits packages, and expect our stars to develop their skills by moving into job responsibilities beyond the position they initially gained.



Those wishing to join Black Press Media can send their cover letters, resumes and multimedia reporting samples to:



Ashley Wadhwani and Andrew Holota

journalism@blackpress.ca

Please cc:

Mary Kemmis,

Vice-president,

Black Press Northwest B.C.,

mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted